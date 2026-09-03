Labor Day Weekend Events

It is the first weekend of September and Labor Day Weekend, and there are many events planned for September, 5th and 6th 2026.

Sierra Seven Arts Alliance is hosting a regional touring exhibition featuring artists from across the Mother Lode called “From Here to There” at the Chakachi-no Learning Center in Jamestown. This Thursday there is a Speaking Circle on Arts and Culture from 6 – 8 PM. This Friday from 6 – 8 PM is Open Poetry and Prose Open Mic Night and this Saturday from 12- 3 PM is a Painting Flowers in Acrylic workshop with Polina Pivak and later, from 6:30 – 8 PM, is Bicycling with Butterflies with Sara Dykman. Sunday from 12 – 2 PM is a Trees, Spoons and Poetry workshop with Sara Dykman. The exhibit and events will continue through September 18, 2026, gallery hours and more details are in the event listing here.

Murphys Community Park is hosting The Blowbacks at its last First Friday Concert of the season. The concert goes from 5 PM – 8 PM and event organizers invite everyone to bring friends, family and community spirit as detailed here.

This weekend is also a perfect weekend for garage sales. Keep an eye out and review the five listed so far in our Classifieds here.

Vets Helping Vets and Harvest Ministries will host a three-day Labor Day Flea Market in the Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The event is at West Side Memorial Park in Tuolumne with antiques, vintage vendors, several food vendors and music on Saturday.

The Sierra Nevada Logging Museum Logging Jamboree promises “Fun for the whole family” up in White Pines above Arnold off Highway 4 in Calaveras County. Gates open at 8 AM Saturday with a $10 admission fee, all proceeds go to the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum. The Jamboree starts at 10 AM along with a barbecue by the Moose Lodge, snow cones, beer and wine for the adults, and free museum tours. More details are here.

In the town of Arnold, celebrate at the Annual Labor Day Weekend Arts & Crafts Festival. The festival will feature over 60 booths, the Ebbetts Pass Volunteer Fire Department serves local brews, and there will be food as well. The event is from 10 AM – 5 PM Saturday and 10 AM – 4 PM Sunday with free admission and parking. Also, Saturday at 6 PM at Cameo Plaza in Arnold the Fabulous Off Brothers will be playing. Their summer season list is here.

The 7th annual Vehicle Show at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church is also designed as a family event. There is no entry fee to show off your vehicle, a free barbecue lunch, prizes, games, a bounce house, face painting, and you can build a kite and relax with friends. The event is from 9 AM – 2 PM this Saturday as detailed here.

This Saturday morning ‘Fall for 4-H’ kicks off the 4-H 2026-27 year. Meet the leaders, learn about projects, play games, and have a BBQ lunch from 10AM – 1 PM in the livestock barn at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. Youth ages 5-18 can join 4-H and adults can volunteer to be project, club, and event leaders. Details are in the event listing here.

Sierra Senior Providers are hosting a Lunch and Bingo on the 1st Saturday of each month from 11 AM – 3 PM, with lunch served at 11:30 PM. Adults 18 and over are welcome to sign-up at the Sonora Senior Center front desk for $15, proceeds benefit Senior Center Lunch Program.

ROOFBB is hosting a community rummage sale this Saturday in Groveland at Mary Laveroni Park. The event includes food, drinks, games for kids and adults, raffle, and more. The event is the main fund raiser for the group and everyone is invited as detailed here.

Saturday evening is the last Groveland Community Services District (GCSD) Movies in the Park, also at Mary Laveroni Park. This Saturday’s movie is Cars, and it starts at dusk as detailed here.

The Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District will be serving a Spaghetti Dinner from 4 – 7 PM on Saturday inside of the Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire station on Highway 108 in Mi Wuk Village. The dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverages and ice cream. The cost is $13 for the adults and $6 for kids under twelve as detailed here.

Saturday a second Fire Dance by ‘The Midnight Embers’ will be held at The Game Room in East Sonora.

It is the last of the 2026 Summer Concert Series at Eproson Park, this Saturday from 6 – 8 PM. The free performance will be by California Creedence, hosted by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event Meet Me in Murphys 2026 sold out, the show features the reggae band The Wailers with opening artist Somer Moon. Ticket and silent-auction proceeds support WATCH Resources and other nonprofit and community partners.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: This Friday live music by Tristan is the Angels Camp Farmers’ Market from 4:30 – 7:30 PM at Utica Park. Saturday morning the Sonora Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 – 11 AM music will also be by Tristan with the Kids Corner hosted by market staff. Sunday morning from 9 AM – 1 PM is the Murphys Park Farmers Market at Murphys Park.

Performances continue through September 19 for Sierra Repertory Theater’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Fallon House Theatre in Columbia details are here.

Monday September 7th at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora will be the Collectibles Expo. Admission is $5 cash only to view several vendors with toys, trading cards, comics, anime art, and vintage items.

The Mother Lode Orange Shirt Day Committee invites community members to honor and respect every child who didn’t come home, and every survivor of the Native Residential Schools. The community is invited to leave a reflection or tie a ribbon on the the Memory Tree in front of the Red Church in Downtown Sonora through September 30. On Wednesday, September 30th meet at 6PM in front of the Memory Tree to participate in a Remembrance Walk on Washington Street, more details are here.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open. The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Seven Sisters. Check out movie times in Angels Camp, and Riverbank, Highway traffic notices are live and updating here.