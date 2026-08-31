Tuolumne Supervisors To Respond To Grand Jury, Consider Data Center Moratorium

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will discuss various items at its meeting on Tuesday.

Notably, the board will vote on approving responses to the 2025-26 Grand Jury Reports. We reported earlier that the Grand Jury, which provides government oversight, put out a series of reports critical of actions related to public trust and the Community Development Department.

The board will decide whether it agrees with the Grand Jury’s findings, partially disagrees, or wholly disagrees.

Click here to view a response drafted by County Counsel Walter Wall regarding items related to his oversight.

Click here to view a draft response about Governance Practices Impacting Public Trust, click here to view a draft response to a Compliance Report, and click here to view the response about the Community Development concerns.

It was indicated in the meeting documents that the proposed responses were submitted by Board Chair Steve Griefer, and the collective board will decide whether to approve them.

In addition, there will be a discussion about potentially moving forward a 45-day moratorium on AI data centers. It is proposed by District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell. A similar measure was recently approved in Calaveras County.

Some of the other items on Tuesday include ongoing labor negotiations, recognizing Suicide Prevention Week, and amending the professional services agreement related to the Master Stewardship Agreement between the county and Stanislaus National Forest.

The open-to-the-public meeting starts at 9 am.