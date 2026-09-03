Colorado Fire Containment Grows, Acreage Holds

Mariposa County, CA – The Colorado Fire burning near Midpines in Mariposa County is now 20 percent contained, and the acreage is holding steady at 233 acres.

CAL FIRE reports minimal fire activity overnight, adding, “Firefighters continue to construct and improve handlines, mop up, and patrol. The threat of rolling debris across established containment lines remains a concern for fire crews. Cooler weather and good nighttime recoveries have helped firefighting efforts.”

Flames continue to threaten 45 structures. The only remaining evacuation order is in the Octagon area. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office relayed that Briceburg and Rancheria Creek (residents only) have been reduced to evacuation warnings. Additionally, Savage’s Trading Post and Colorado Road remain under evacuation warnings.

Highway 140 is still closed from Briceburg to the Bug Hostel with no estimated time of reopening. Also, two firefighters have been injured in this blaze, but no further information surrounding how or what those injuries were has been released by CAL FIRE, which gave this breakdown of the resources on scene: