Focus On TUD Projects And Attempts To Acquire Water Rights

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne Utilities District General Manager Don Perkins and Board President Jeff Hollis.

They will provide an update on efforts to acquire water rights through various avenues. We reported earlier that the district is working to acquire supplemental water supply (along with the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians) from New Melones Reservoir via the Bureau of Reclamation.

In addition, negotiations have recently picked up with PG&E about potentially acquiring the Phoenix Powerhouse and infrastructure such as the Tuolumne Main Canal, Lyons Reservoir, and Pinecrest Reservoir.

Also, the two will provide an update on the Sierra Pines Regional Water Treatment Facility project, which is now under construction in Twain Harte.