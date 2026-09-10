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Former TC Grand Jurors Respond Following Board Responses

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By B.J. Hansen
TC Grand Jury Member Response

TC Grand Jury Member Response

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Sonora, CA — We reported last week that the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors approved formal responses to the 2025-26 Grand Jury reports.

The vote was 3-2, with supervisors Steve Griefer, Mike Holland, and Anaiah Kirk in favor, and Ryan Campbell and Jaron Brandon opposed.

Click here to view the approved response drafted by County Counsel Walter Wall regarding items related to his oversight. Click here to view the response about Governance Practices Impacting Public Trust, click here to view a response to a Compliance Report, and click here to view the response about the Community Development concerns.

District One Supervisor Mike Holland also weighed in on the Grand Jury reports on a recent Mother Lode Views.

In addition, the Grand Jury reports came up at this week’s Sonora City Council meeting, when Supervisor Holland and councilmember Andy Merrill went back and forth about it.

The new response, signed by 13 former 2025-26 Grand Jury members this week, who are now private citizens, argues that the findings were based on facts and were not personal attacks. Read the full statement here.

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