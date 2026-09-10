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Expanded Duration Of Upcoming Old Priest Grade Closure

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By B.J. Hansen
Old Priest Grade

Old Priest Grade

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Groveland, CA — We reported earlier this week that Old Priest Grade will be closed on Saturday for an annual cleanup event.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department initially reported that the closure would run from 9 am -11 am for the event hosted by Visit Tuolumne County, the Yosemite Climbing Association, and other groups. Volunteers will be in the area picking up trash.

The closure will instead run from 6 am – 2:30 pm, per Public Works, so that some additional winter preparation work can be conducted. Travelers on Saturday (September 12) can take New Priest Grade as an alternate route.

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