Calaveras Animal Shelter Praises Community For Help During Gann Fire

San Andreas, CA – A big shout-out from Calaveras shelter officials praising the community for help during the August Gann Fire.

The blaze ignited on August 3rd near Hogan Dam Road and Gann Road and scorched over ten thousand acres. Calaveras County Animal Services officials recounted, “During the fire, there were a couple days that Calaveras County Animal Services (CCAS) was under possible threat of evacuation along with our neighbors. Staff and volunteers readied what they could to prepare for a potential evacuation, but no matter how you slice it, evacuating a full animal shelter is a daunting task.”

During emergencies, CCAS says it is important to get as many healthy, adoptable animals out of the shelter as quickly as possible. They noted, “The fewer animals the staff and volunteers have to care for, the better for everyone, including animals being impacted by the fire.”

CCAS praised several rescue partners and fosters for understanding the urgent need for transfers and answering the call for help in a big way.

“During the fire, we transferred 13 dogs and 19 cats into their organizations, and fosters picked up 7 cats, relieving a significant amount of pressure on the shelter,” reported CCAS officials.

CCAS provided this list of organizations that assisted them:

El Dorado County Animal Services—West Slope Shelter for intaking dogs

Kim’s Nurturing Nest Animal Sanctuary for fostering cats

Only Sunshine Sanctuary for intaking cats

Sacramento SPCA for intaking dogs

We Care Animal Rescue for intaking cats

Wilton Animal Rescue (WAR) brought a trailer full of food and cat litter supplies to donate.

Our dedicated fosters

“We are so grateful to know that even when most other organizations are full, the ones who can make space do make space, because they know everyone is better when we work together. We appreciate you all immensely and know the animals are in great hands!” stated CCAS officials.