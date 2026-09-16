Historic Hotel In Sonora Receives Okay From Planning Commission For Solar Array

Sonora, CA — A historic building in downtown Sonora will receive a modern energy update.

The only project up for review at this week’s Sonora Planning Commission meeting was a request for a Design Review Permit for the installation of a rooftop solar array at the Historic Gunn House at 286 South Washington Street.

Meeting documents noted that Gunn House was built as a two-story adobe in 1852 and “appears to be the oldest building in Sonora.”

It is an example of Greek Revival Architecture and is listed in the Historic American Building Survey. It spans 11,308 square feet.

The solar array is planned to lie flat on the sloping roofs to minimize detracting from the overall architecture.

Central Sierra Broadcasting reached out to Sonora Community Development Director Tyler Summersett, who reports that the project was approved by the commission with a 5-0 vote. It can now proceed.

City staff and the applicant worked together to allow for the use of solar energy while also trying to best preserve the integrity and aesthetics of the historic facility.