State Funding For Manufactured Home Repairs And Replacements

Tuolumne County, CA – Millions in state funding are available for owners of mobile/manufactured homes in Tuolumne County needing an overhaul, and today is the first day to apply.

“The program aims to preserve affordable housing and address critical mobile home safety issues,” shared county officials.

Tuolumne County received $2.5 million from the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s (HCD) Manufactured Housing Opportunity & Revitalization (MORE) Program to help rehabilitate or replace mobile homes. Tuolumne County has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County to assist in implementing the program. They will help eligible manufactured home owners to navigate the process, which prioritizes health and safety violations, wildfire-affected homeowners, and documented needs.

“Habitat Tuolumne has already provided more than $1 million in home repairs throughout our community, including repairs to mobile homes,” said Trinity Abila, president/CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County. “We have an established home repair program and understand firsthand the needs homeowners in our community are facing. This partnership allows us to bring that experience to the MORE Program and help the county connect these resources with eligible local homeowners.”

The first day to apply is today (9/16/26), and the last day is Thursday, October 15. HCD established priority categories to help ensure that homeowners with the most critical housing needs are considered first. Eligible applications will be processed according to these priority categories established by HCD:

Priority Pool 1 – Health and Safety Violations:

Highest priority will be given to eligible homeowners who have received an official notice of violation requiring repairs or alterations to their mobile home because of substandard health or safety conditions. All applicants affected by wildfire will be placed in Pool 1.

Priority Pool 2 – Documented Health and Safety Needs:

The next priority will be given to eligible homeowners whose mobile home requires repairs or alterations and who have documentation identifying health and safety deficiencies.

Priority Pool 3 – Other Eligible Applicants:

Other eligible homeowners will be considered according to the remaining priority criteria established by HCD and the county’s MORE Program.

County authorities will assess applications for eligibility and assign them to the appropriate priority pool. Funding will be awarded beginning with the highest-priority eligible applications and will continue through the priority pools as funding remains available. Mobile home owners interested in the program are encouraged to watch for additional information from Habitat Tuolumne and Tuolumne County and begin gathering documentation related to their home, ownership, income, and any known health and safety or repair needs.

“We are excited to partner with Habitat Tuolumne to bring this program to Tuolumne County,” said Rachel Bell, Business and Housing Programs Manager with the Community Development Department. “Having a trusted community partner involved will help us connect with homeowners, provide assistance throughout the application process, and ultimately help make sure these funds have a meaningful impact in our community.”