DA Releases Report On 2021 Officer Involved Shooting Of Groveland Man

Groveland, CA — District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke has concluded an investigation of a non-fatal shooting of John Banks in January of 2021.

DA Jenecke made the announcement in a media release this morning after sending a letter to Sheriff David Vasquez yesterday.

Jenecke writes to Vasquez, “The actions of the involved Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement members did not rise to the level of criminal conduct that would warrant the filing of any criminal charges. The reasoning for this opinion is set forth in this report along with any changes in the law that may impact on our discretionary processes. Charges related to this incident will not be filed and this office considers the matter closed.”

Toward the end of the 25 page letter, she adds, “The sworn members of the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, including those involved in this case, are dedicated public servants who work tirelessly and effectively to ensure the public is safe and that job often puts their lives in harm’s way. Deputies assigned to the apprehension of John Henry Banks faced a particularly difficult and potentially hazardous task.”

We reported in 2021 that Banks was shot by multiple deputies following a confrontation with law enforcement. The sheriff’s office noted at the time that the incident came after he had held a woman hostage, assaulted her, and made threats to kill her.

The 25-page report sent by DA Jenecke to Sheriff Vasquez has been released publicly.