Week Five High School Football Preview

Sonora, CA — Sonora High will celebrate homecoming, while the other local schools are either playing out of town or on a bye week.

The Wildcats (2-2) will face undefeated Orestimba (4-0) for its homecoming game. There will be special activities at halftime. Click here to view a story about afternoon parade street closures.

Summerville High (0-3) will travel to face unbeaten Big Valley Christian (4-0).

Click here to find this week’s Wildcat Walkthrough and Bears Breakdown previewing the games. Sonora High football airs live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, and Summerville High on 93.5 KKBN. The radio station streams are also available on the myMotherLode app. Watch live video of the games on myMotherLode.tv.

Bret Harte High School is on a bye week. Bullfrogs football airs on Star 92.7 throughout the season.

Calaveras High (3-1) travels to play River Islands (4-0).