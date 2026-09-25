Mourning Loss Of Local Man Known For Giving Back To Community

Sonora, CA – A local man known for giving back to the community his entire life has sadly passed away.

Ty Wivell died earlier this month at 93. For many years, he was involved with the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Fairground officials put out this statement on his passing: “The Mother Lode Fair family is saddened to learn of the passing of former Fair Director Ty Wivell. Ty served on the 29th District Agricultural Association Board of Directors from 1996 through 2001, giving five years of service to the Mother Lode Fair and our community.”

Wivell was also a longtime member of the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse, working to put on the annual Mother Lode Round-Up and parade. Over the years, KVML interviewed Wivell about the event, as he was called the “unofficial historian” of it.

Love for Tuolumne County motivated Ty to become active in many areas, such as Tuolumne County Planning Commissioner; founding member of the Historic Sonora Chamber of Commerce; Tuolumne County Film Commission; Tuolumne County Ag Advisory Committee; Tuolumne County Farm Bureau; Tuolumne County Cattleman’s Association; past Director of the Mother Lode Fair; Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year (2000); and a former Senior V.P. with Mother Lode Bank.

“We are grateful for Ty’s years of service, his dedication to our community, and the many ways he contributed to the traditions of the fairgrounds,” added fairground officials. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fellow members of the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse.”

Wivell was a widower as his wife, Toni, passed away in 2021. His family will hold a celebration of life in Sonora on January 16, 2027, but no further details have been released yet.