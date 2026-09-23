Large Illegal Grow Bust In Calaveras County

Sheep Ranch, CA – An illegal grow bust in Calaveras County could have raked in millions for the growers, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, led by the Calaveras Narcotics Enforcement Unit (CNEU), raided a property in the 1700 block of Hubbard Road in the Sheep Ranch area on Thursday, September 17, 2026, for an illegal marijuana cultivation operation. Around 8,100 mature marijuana plants were seized, which sheriff’s officials say, based on a potential yield of 1 to 3 pounds per plant, could have produced an estimated 8,100 to 24,300 pounds of product. They added, “At an average estimated street value of $400 per pound, the illegal operation could have produced between approximately $3,240,000 and $9,720,000 in potential street value.”

The investigation is ongoing, and while no suspects were arrested, detectives are actively working on several leads. Anyone with information regarding illegal marijuana activities is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6870.