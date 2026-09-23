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Stolen Big Rig Arrest

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By Tracey Petersen
Stolen big rig—CHP photo

Stolen big rig—CHP photo

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Mokelumne Hills, CA – San Andreas CHP reports an alleged suspect in a stolen big rig nearly hit a residence after fleeing from a crash on Highway 49 near the Mokelumne Hill area in Calaveras County.

The collision occurred on Monday, September 21, 2026, at about 9:10 a.m., when an unidentified suspect driving a fully loaded stolen semi smashed into a guardrail near the 13 Curves, near the Amador and Calaveras County line. Fleeing down a nearby dirt road, San Andreas CHP Unit officials relayed the driver nearly hit a residence before the truck became disabled.

Taking off on foot, sheriff’s officials say the suspect stole another vehicle, and a short chase ensued with Amador County CHP officers before the unidentified suspect was arrested. They relayed, “Thanks to excellent witness statements from the community, the two incidents were able to be linked together.”

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