Rancho Calaveras, CA—A resident escaped a burning home in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County after flames ripped through half of the residence.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire crews responded to a residential structure fire on Stabulis Road, between Garner Place and Bergsma Lane in the Rancho Calaveras subdivision. When firefighters arrived around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday, flames were shooting out of the roof of a two-story residence with a long, narrow driveway up a hill.

According to CCF officials, “Strong winds, with gusts exceeding 40 mph, contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. Firefighters were able to contain the incident, although approximately 50% of the structure sustained significant fire damage.”

The only person inside the home safely escaped the flames, but CCF reported they complained of difficulty breathing. Medical personnel on scene evaluated and treated the individual at the scene, and they were subsequently released.

“We appreciate the assistance and coordinated efforts of all responding agencies. These incidents are a reminder of how quickly fire conditions can change, especially when strong winds are present,” shared CCF officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Responding resources included Cal Fire, San Andreas Fire, Mokelumne Hill Fire, Clements Fire, Linden-Peters Fire, and American Legion Ambulance.