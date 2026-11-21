Written by Zeb Drivdaul

The Sonora Wildcats season came to an end Friday night with a 34-19 loss to the top-seeded Hilmar Yellowjackets in the CIF Section semifinals.

The game started well for Sonora, as a quick three-and-out led to a blocked punt and short field for the Wildcats. The offense punched it in a few plays later for an early 7-0 Sonora lead. The teams traded touchdowns the next few series until a stalled Sonora drive led to another Hilmar touchdown and a 20-13 Yellowjacket lead at the half. Unfortunately, the second half began to tilt in Hilmar’s favor, as the Yellowjackets scored another touchdown and repeatedly stifled the Wildcat offense. Sonora would come back to within a single score of the Yellowjackets late in the fourth quarter, but a tipped ball and interception ended any comeback hopes.

Lemar Vaughn earned Chicken Casino Player of the Game for his defensive performance. Jeremy Snyder delivered the Foust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the Game with a tackle for loss in the fourth quarter.

Calaveras High School won last night’s CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 7 playoff semifinal game, defeating River Islands 27–18 in San Andreas. The Red Hawks will face Golden Sierra for the D7 title in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 7 Championship on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 9 a.m. The location has not yet been determined.