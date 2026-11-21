Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park today reopened roadways, and campgrounds closed by recent storms passing through the region, just in time for the weekend.

Park officials say that decision was made today after road crews reassessed park conditions. As we reported here on Wednesday (11/18/26), severe winter weather concerns temporarily closed the Big Oak Flat Road (extension of Highway 120) and all campgrounds at eight that morning.

Park officials provided the following roads and facilities that have reopened:

Big Oak Flat Road (continuation of Highway 120 from west inside the park)

Campgrounds: Upper Pines, Camp 4, Hodgdon Meadow, and Wawona

Curry Village tent cabins

While one storm has passed, more are on the way, noted park officials, who advised visitors to “drive carefully as snow and ice may be present on park roadways.”