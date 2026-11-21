Sonora, CA – More than 150 citations were issued during Tuesday’s (11/17/26) multi-agency obstructed window enforcement day.

As we reported earlier, the Sonora Area CHP, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sonora Police Department were out in force pulling over vehicles with obstructed windows, specifically illegal window tint applied to the windshield or side or rear windows. The CHP reported a total of 245 violations, including 153 citations for window tint, 45 for other vehicle code violations, 43 verbal warnings, four arrests for outstanding warrants, and one vehicle impounded.

“Although we emphasized this violation for one day, we will continue to enforce obstructed window violations along with all other vehicle code violations on a daily basis. We want to thank the community for all your support during this enforcement campaign,” stated Sonora Unit CHP officials.