Calaveras County, CA – The Calaveras County Elections Office has tabulated the final (100%) unofficial results that included late-arriving, eligible ballots in recent days and released the latest numbers.

The official election results will be certified no later than December 3, 2026. Some of the races that were being watched closely:

As projected in the last count, we reported that Measure A, Calaveras Unified School District, will pass. The final unofficial count is 55.18%, or 6,350 yes votes to 5,157 no votes, or 44.82%.

As earlier projected in the race for the District Five Board of Supervisors, the late Bruce Giudici will win with the final unofficial 100% of the ballots counted. Giudici died after falling and suffering a serious head injury while campaigning door-to-door on August 30th. The bizarre incident, and the fact that if Giudici were declared the winner, Governor Gavin Newsom would be tasked with finding his replacement, made national news. Giudici garnered 2,034 votes, or 57.17%, to challenger Clyde Clapp’s 1,524, or 42.83%.

In the Angels Camp City Council race for two seats, Kara Scott came out on top with 936 votes, or 39.20%, and Michael Ziehlke came in second with 820, or 34.34% of the vote. Nathan Young came in third with 632 votes, or 26.47%.

The final unofficial count for the Calaveras Unified School District Trustee Area 5 race has Rochelle Sweet at 65.57% or 1,257 votes to Scott Crisp’s 34.43% or 660 votes.

Find the unofficial tally for all the races on the myMotherLode.com election page.