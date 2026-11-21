Sonora, CA—California added 47,100 nonfarm payroll jobs in October, lowering the state’s unemployment rate to 5.0 percent. This is the lowest level since November 2023, according to the most recent Employment Development Department (EDD) data.

“Since January, the State has contributed 17.3 percent of the nation’s total job growth of 861,000. California added 148,700 jobs so far this year. From January through October, the state averaged 14,870 new nonfarm jobs per month,” reported EDD officials.

The Mother Lode followed that downward trend. In Tuolumne County, the unemployment rate fell from 5.5 percent in September to 5.3 percent last month. Calaveras County’s rate decreased from 6.2 percent in September to 5.9 percent in October.

Eight of the eleven industry sectors added jobs in October. Private Education and Health Services, which saw its eighth consecutive month of growth, led the gains at 15,200. The construction industry lost 4,800 jobs. According to EDD statistics, this was partly due to wet weather in parts of California, as well as fewer jobs in utility system construction, foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors, and building equipment contractors.

The national jobless rate dropped from 5.1 percent in September to 4.1 percent last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor.