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Utility Work To Stall Traffic At Various Downtown Sonora Locations

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By Tracey Petersen
Flaggers conducting one-way traffic control

Flaggers conducting one-way traffic control

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Sonora, CA – Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) will be doing utility work at various downtown Sonora locations over the next two days, causing motorists delays.

PG&E has hired Summit Line Construction out of Sacramento for the work. There will be traffic controls set up and signs in place on these roadways provided by the firm:

Wednesday 10/07/2026:

  • Pole repairs near 205 E Jackson Street, 247 Hillcrest Street, 184 E Jackson Street, and 126 N Norlin Street. Times will vary.

Thursday 10/08/2026:

  • Pole Repairs near 270 Bonanza Road and 314 Calaveras Way. Times will vary.

Motorists should expect short delays and are encouraged to find alternative routes if possible.

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