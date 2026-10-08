U-Haul Truck Parked In Jamestown Resulted In Sonora Couple’s Arrests

Jamestown, CA – A U-Haul truck parked in Jamestown for a while and reported to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of a Sonora couple on vehicle theft-related charges.

A caller recently reported a travel trailer and a U-Haul truck parked around Ninth Street for several days. When deputies arrived to investigate, they ran a check on the truck, and it came up as reported stolen. Deputies spoke with two suspects, 66-year-old Kin Ray Kinyon and 59-year-old Joy Denise Kinyon, in possession of the truck. Sheriff’s officials relayed they had rented it for one day on September 1, 2026, but it had not been returned for over three weeks. Documentation also indicated that the rental company made multiple requests for the truck to be returned.

Subsequently, he was arrested on felony suspicion of vehicle theft and conspiracy, and she on felony suspicion of conspiracy. The truck has been returned to its rightful owner.