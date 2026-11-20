Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature interviews with a pair of winning candidates from the November General Election as they prepare to step into new leadership roles.

This first part of the show will feature Senator-Elect Alexandra Duarte, a Republican who defeated Democrat Jaron Brandon in a closely contested race. She will talk about the campaign and issues that she will be focused on when the new legislative session starts up next month.

There will be numerous new California lawmakers, including a new Governor.

The second part of the show will feature newly elected Angels Camp City Councilmember Mike Ziehlke.

He will talk about the issues that spurred him to run for the local office and what he hopes to accomplish in the new role.