The Tuolumne County Elections Office has released the unofficial results of the November General Election ahead of official certification at the end of this month.

Final, late-arriving, eligible ballots were tabulated in recent days.

There are still about 200 ballots without a signature (or with a non-matching signature). Letters have been sent out to those people impacted, and they could still be added to the count ahead of the certification if/when those issues are resolved.

Some of the closely watched races:

In the District Two Supervisor race, the winner Juli Healy has 2,250 votes (53.3%), and incumbent Ryan Campbell has 1,975 (46.7%).

In the TUD District One race, winner Tom Crosby has 2,272 votes (60.2%) and incumbent Ron Ringen has 1,499 (39.7%).

In the Groveland Community Services District race, the anticipated winners of the three seats are Bruce Thompson (727), Donald Felts (590), and Bruce Dudley (565). The other candidates were Steve Perreira (542), John Armstrong (494), Robert Swan (426), and Robert Turney Sr. (361).

The Summerville Elementary Measure C Bond was victorious with 1,072 in favor (58.8%) and 749 opposed (41.1%).

The unofficial final results will soon be updated on the myMotherLode.com election page.

Calaveras County is also planning to finalize the unofficial results today.