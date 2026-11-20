Sonora, CA — Significant financial gifts were made to the Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County on Thursday to help with the completion of the final construction of Phase Two of Foundation Sports Park in Standard.

The Tuolumne County Association of Realtors (TCAR) donated $19,644, and the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians provided $500,000.

TCAR’s donation was the total proceeds raised at a second annual car show and chili cook-off event held in September.

Event co-chair Danelle Rodgers says, “This year we wanted to make it bigger and better, and we wanted to donate to YSF because we feel that anything that helps the kids in the community is what is really important. They are our future.”

Additional Co-chair Delaney Rodgers added, “I would have enjoyed this (facility) when I was playing sports. It is awesome to bring competitive athletics to Tuolumne County. I think we have a lot of talent here, but often we have to drive very far for competitions. It would be cool to start hosting tournaments, and I feel that is the direction they are going.”

Both stated that several people volunteered to make TCAR’s recent event a success.

Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians has donated significantly to the project over the years (the soccer field completed during Phase One is named Chicken Ranch Field in the tribe’s honor). Asked about the most recent gift, Tribal Chair Joseph Mathiesen-Powell says, “It is really inspiring to be here and actually see them getting things done and creating something for the community. That’s really why we provided the donation. We want to see more development of public spaces and shared land.”

The Board President of YSF, Jamie Roberson, concluded, “It is incredibly humbling to live in the community where we live, because every time you reach out and express any sort of need, the community responds above and beyond.”

Thursday’s donations, on top of those collected during a recent radio phonathon, give YSF confidence it will successfully complete Phase Two construction without any significant delays. Additional donations are still being accepted for final items and ongoing operations. YSF anticipates the work on its new 12,000-square-foot pavilion will be done around the first of the year and open for competitors soon thereafter.

Phase two includes construction of basketball and volleyball courts, park management offices, a community plaza, batting cages, restrooms, storage facilities, ADA-accessible walkways, expanded fencing, a new welcome entrance, and a Curtis Creek Nature Trail.

More information about YSF can be found here.