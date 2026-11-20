Black Oak Casino Resort and the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians celebrated the 24th Annual Community Grab for Cash on Thursday.

Ten local nonprofit organizations met for an evening of community, generosity, and plenty of excitement.

Each of the nonprofit organizations was in attendance and had a chance to enter the “cash cub” for a chance to grab as much money as they could for their organizations. In the end, Black Oak Casino Resort and the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians awarded nearly $25,000 to support these organizations and the work they do here locally.

Brian Raymond, District Representative from Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil’s office, was also in attendance and presented Certificates of Recognition to each of the ten nonprofits in appreciation of their contributions to the community.

“For 24 years, Community Grab for Cash has been about more than just giving away money. It’s about bringing our community together and supporting the organizations that make Tuolumne County such a special place to live. We’re proud to continue that tradition” said Luis Torres, Marketing Director for Black Oak Casino Resort.

The cash grab for non-profits is one of a large number of events, drives, and other activities that take place here in the Motherlode during the Holiday season every year, contributing to the region’s well-earned reputation for charity and generosity.