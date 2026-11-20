Sonora, CA — The high school football playoffs continue this evening.

Sonora High faces Hilmar in the semifinals of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Division 5 game.

Hilmar is the top seed in the bracket, and Sonora is fourth. The game starts at 6 pm at Hilmar, and it will air live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. You can also listen to the stream via the myMotherLode app and on myMotherLode.tv. The winner moves on to face either Escalon or Sutter this coming Saturday. Tonight’s game is a rematch of October 9th, when Hilmar won, 35-29. Click here to view this week’s Wildcat Walkthrough.

Calaveras High is the top seed in the Division 7 bracket and faces fifth-seeded River Islands at 6 pm in San Andreas. The winner will advance to face either Linden or Golden Sierra on Saturday.