Week 7 High School Football Preview

Sonora, CA — All of the area high school football teams will be in action this evening.

Sonora High School will be at home against Hilmar, Summerville High will travel to face Calaveras, and Bret Harte High will be on the road against Big Valley Christian. Find this week’s Wildcats Walkthrough and Bears Breakdown by clicking here.

Sonora football airs live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, Summerville football is on 93.5 KKBN, and Bret Harte football is on Star 92.7. You can also access the radio station streams on the myMotherLode app.

Video of the Sonora and Summerville games airs live on myMotherLode.tv.

Sonora and Hilmar sit at the top of the Trans Valley League standings, as both are 2-0. Sonora is 4-2 overall, and Hilmar is 6-0.

In the Mother Lode League, Calaveras is 1-0, and Summerville is 1-1. Bret Harte is 0-1, and Big Valley Christian is 1-1.