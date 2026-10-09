District One Town Hall Focused On Roads

Sonora, CA — Next week, District One Tuolumne County Supervisor Mike Holland will host a town hall meeting in the Board of Supervisors meeting room in downtown Sonora.

It is for residents of District One (greater Sonora area) and will be focused on desired road projects.

The Board of Supervisors is allocating about $3 million in one-time funding for paving as part of the recently approved budget. It is being spread between the five supervisorial districts.

Holland says residents of District One can come down and advocate for which roads they want improved. It is noted that while his district covers Sonora, the funding cannot be used for projects within the city limits (separate jurisdiction).

Holland says, “Each district will have approximately $600,000, so that should get us somewhere around five or six miles of paving done inside each (supervisorial) district.”

The meeting is planned for Wednesday, October 14, at 5:30 pm.

Holland says another meeting will likely be held in February as well, ahead of the Spring paving season.