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Sonora High School Initiatives To Be Highlighted

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By B.J. Hansen
Ed Pelfrey

Ed Pelfrey

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Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Sonora High School Superintendent Ed Pelfrey.

The next two weeks feature Tuolumne County’s two largest high schools, as next week’s show will be an interview with new Summerville High Superintendent Brett Christopher.

Topics will include enrollment trends, Career Technical Education initiatives, campus infrastructure needs, new technology, and challenges facing rural education.

Pelfrey will also give an update on properties like the Wildcat Ranch and the historic dome.

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