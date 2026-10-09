Update: Crash On Mono Way Stalling Traffic

Update at 2:15 p.m.: The CHP reports that Mono Way in Sonora has completely reopened to traffic after a head-on crash was blocking the roadway for more than an hour. Further details regarding the collision can be found below.

Update at 1:36 p.m.: The CHP reports a tow truck is en route and estimates it will take about 20 minutes to arrive, so motorists may want to avoid the area as traffic is stalled.

Original post at 1:15 p.m.: Sonora, CA—First responders are on the scene of a head-on collision on Mono Way in Sonora, stalling traffic.

The crash is near Sullivan Creek Road and the Peppery restaurant. The CHP reports that a Toyota Camry and a Ford SUV collided, with the SUV blocking one lane of traffic. Officers are directing traffic, which includes turning some drivers around. Motorists may want to avoid the area by finding an alternative route.

According to the CHP, two occupants had minor injuries, including an elderly woman who “banged her head on the steering wheel.” Both were transported by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora. The SUV has major front-end damage, and a tow truck has been dispatched to the area. There is no estimate as to when the roadway will completely reopen.