Update: A Rollover Crash On HWY 108 In Jamestown

Update at 3:50 p.m.: The CHP reports that the roadway has been cleared and traffic is moving once again. Luckily, they downgraded the injuries from minor to none.

Original post at 3:19 p.m.: Jamestown, CA—CHP officers are directing traffic on Highway 108 in Jamestown following a solo vehicle crash that is slowing traffic.

The collision happened just before 3 p.m. near Woods Way, east of the C & C Mini Mart gas station. The CHP reports that a GMC Yukon SUV overturned partially on the shoulder and in the westbound lane of the highway. Officers are directing one-lane traffic. Motorists may want to avoid the area as traffic is getting backed up. Minor injuries are reported in this crash, with an ambulance headed to the scene.