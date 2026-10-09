Update: Semi Hauling Trailer Stuck On HWY 49 Hairpin Turn

Update at 4:51 p.m.: The CHP reports a tow truck was able to get through traffic to make it on scene, and the semi and trailer have been moved, allowing traffic to flow freely once again.

Original post at 4:39 p.m.: Tuttletown, CA—A semi hauling a trailer is stuck on the Highway 49 hairpin turn in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County, bringing the Friday evening commute to a standstill.

The CHP reports that the 53-foot big rig and trailer are partially blocking the eastbound lane while the trailer is about 5 feet off the roadway. The problem, according to the CHP, is getting a tow truck to the scene, as the estimated time is two hours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid significant delays. CHP officials are working to clear the scene as quickly as possible to restore traffic flow.