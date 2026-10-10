Glacier Point Road To Reopen

Yosemite, CA—Yosemite National Park will reopen Glacier Point Road this weekend after its closure in mid-December was forced by the Dome Fire.

As we reported here on September 23rd, park officials closed the roadway at 6 p.m. for public safety due to reduced visibility along the road and fire suppression efforts. Visitors are encouraged to drive cautiously and to be aware of potential delays as crews continue to work in the area of the road. Park officials relayed that visitors can once again travel over the roadway beginning on Saturday, October 10, at 7 a.m. However, they still warn drivers to “watch for firefighters working along the road.”

All southbound trailheads on Glacier Point Road, except the Panorama Trail, remain closed.

The Dome Fire is 6,829 acres with 61 percent contained. Fire officials updated that firefighters are working to protect the historic Ostrander Ski Hut near Ostrander Lake. They are using wraps made of fire-resistant material along with sprinklers staged around the structure. It is a two-story stone hut that was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1940 and remains a popular winter backcountry destination today. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area and adjust protection measures as conditions change.

“The goal is to protect the Ostrander Ski Hut while keeping impacts to the surrounding wilderness to a minimum,” park officials said.