Sonora Loses A Close Game Against Hilmar

The Sonora Wildcats lost Friday night 35-29 to the Hilmar Yellowjackets in a tightly contested game for the top spot in the Trans Valley League.

The Yellowjackets won the coin toss and wasted no time putting points on the board, scoring a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage on a trick-play pass that went 70 yards. After both teams traded fumbles, the Wildcats evened the score at 7-7. The Hilmar offense moved the ball efficiently on their next two drives, taking a 21-7 lead. The Wildcats put together two late drives for 10 points and a 21-17 halftime score. The rest of the game would be a furious back-and-forth of touchdown drives from both teams. Sonora had a chance late to potentially take the lead, but an incomplete pass on 4th down deep in Yellowjacket territory put an end to any hope of a comeback.

Sonora drops to 4-3 on the year and is now 2-1 in TVL play. The Wildcats travel to Hughson next week for another crucial TVL game.

Center Nolan Anderson earned Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game honors for his outstanding play on the offensive line. Jayden Howell delivered the Faust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the Game on a special teams tackle in the third quarter.