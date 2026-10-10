Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
61.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sonora Loses A Close Game Against Hilmar

Add us as a preferred source
By MML News Bureau
Wildcats Logo Sonora High School

Wildcats Logo Sonora High School

Photo Icon View Photo

The Sonora Wildcats lost Friday night 35-29 to the Hilmar Yellowjackets in a tightly contested game for the top spot in the Trans Valley League.

The Yellowjackets won the coin toss and wasted no time putting points on the board, scoring a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage on a trick-play pass that went 70 yards. After both teams traded fumbles, the Wildcats evened the score at 7-7. The Hilmar offense moved the ball efficiently on their next two drives, taking a 21-7 lead. The Wildcats put together two late drives for 10 points and a 21-17 halftime score. The rest of the game would be a furious back-and-forth of touchdown drives from both teams. Sonora had a chance late to potentially take the lead, but an incomplete pass on 4th down deep in Yellowjacket territory put an end to any hope of a comeback.

Sonora drops to 4-3 on the year and is now 2-1 in TVL play. The Wildcats travel to Hughson next week for another crucial TVL game.

Center Nolan Anderson earned Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game honors for his outstanding play on the offensive line. Jayden Howell delivered the Faust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the Game on a special teams tackle in the third quarter.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.