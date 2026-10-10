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Bullfrogs Lose a Shootout at Big Valley Christian

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By MML News Bureau
Bullfrogs Lose a Shootout at Big Valley Christian—Photo by Jeremy Hurtado

Bullfrogs Lose a Shootout at Big Valley Christian—Photo by Jeremy Hurtado

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With no time left on the clock, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs had one final chance to force overtime against the Big Valley Christian Lions, lining up for a game-tying two-point conversion. Quarterback Jeshua Wahlman took the snap and rolled right, but with no receivers open, he scrambled back to his left before racing toward the front-left pylon. Cut off by a Lions defender, Wahlman made one last desperate attempt, flipping the ball toward Landon Constant in the end zone. The pass fell short, sealing a dramatic 35-33 homecoming victory for Big Valley Christian and dropping Bret Harte to 0-2 in Mother Lode League play. The final play capped a frantic fourth quarter, sparked by a 61-yard drive that ended with Wahlman connecting with Hensley Speyer on a 13-yard touchdown pass at the back of the end zone as time expired.

Wahlman finished with four touchdown passes, including two spectacular long-distance connections with TJ Bent. The first came on a simple swing pass that Bent turned into a 99-yard touchdown, breaking multiple tackles before racing down the field for the score.

Later, with Bret Harte facing a third-and-37 from its own 17-yard line following a series of penalties, Wahlman flipped the ball to Bent just before being sacked. Bent, again, did the rest, sprinting 83 yards down the sideline for another touchdown. A successful two-point conversion cut the Lions’ lead to 28-27.

Wahlman also connected with Mathew Valente for a 44-yard touchdown in the second quarter, accounting for Bret Harte’s only points of the first half as the teams entered halftime tied at 7-7.

The Bullfrogs seized momentum to open the second half when their special teams forced a fumble on the kickoff, recovered by Constant deep in Lions territory. A few plays later, Bent scored on a two-yard run to give Bret Harte a 13-7 lead. Following the failed two-point attempt, the Bullfrogs extended their advantage to 19-7 on Bent’s 99-yard touchdown reception. Big Valley Christian responded with 21 unanswered points, scoring on three consecutive possessions to take a 28-19 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Bent’s 83-yard touchdown brought Bret Harte within one, but the Lions answered again.

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