Bullfrogs Lose a Shootout at Big Valley Christian

With no time left on the clock, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs had one final chance to force overtime against the Big Valley Christian Lions, lining up for a game-tying two-point conversion. Quarterback Jeshua Wahlman took the snap and rolled right, but with no receivers open, he scrambled back to his left before racing toward the front-left pylon. Cut off by a Lions defender, Wahlman made one last desperate attempt, flipping the ball toward Landon Constant in the end zone. The pass fell short, sealing a dramatic 35-33 homecoming victory for Big Valley Christian and dropping Bret Harte to 0-2 in Mother Lode League play. The final play capped a frantic fourth quarter, sparked by a 61-yard drive that ended with Wahlman connecting with Hensley Speyer on a 13-yard touchdown pass at the back of the end zone as time expired.

Wahlman finished with four touchdown passes, including two spectacular long-distance connections with TJ Bent. The first came on a simple swing pass that Bent turned into a 99-yard touchdown, breaking multiple tackles before racing down the field for the score.

Later, with Bret Harte facing a third-and-37 from its own 17-yard line following a series of penalties, Wahlman flipped the ball to Bent just before being sacked. Bent, again, did the rest, sprinting 83 yards down the sideline for another touchdown. A successful two-point conversion cut the Lions’ lead to 28-27.

Wahlman also connected with Mathew Valente for a 44-yard touchdown in the second quarter, accounting for Bret Harte’s only points of the first half as the teams entered halftime tied at 7-7.

The Bullfrogs seized momentum to open the second half when their special teams forced a fumble on the kickoff, recovered by Constant deep in Lions territory. A few plays later, Bent scored on a two-yard run to give Bret Harte a 13-7 lead. Following the failed two-point attempt, the Bullfrogs extended their advantage to 19-7 on Bent’s 99-yard touchdown reception. Big Valley Christian responded with 21 unanswered points, scoring on three consecutive possessions to take a 28-19 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Bent’s 83-yard touchdown brought Bret Harte within one, but the Lions answered again.