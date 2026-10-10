State’s August Unemployment Rate Holds, Mother Lodes Climbs Slightly

Sonora, CA — California’s jobless rate remained at 5.1 percent in August, adding 39,400 nonfarm payroll jobs, while the Mother Lode saw a slight increase.

According to the latest data from the Employment Development Department (EDD), the state’s rate is down 0.4% from August 2025. They also updated that July’s job total was revised up by 4,800 jobs, lowering the estimated job loss in July from 20,500 to 15,700.”

The Mother Lode did not follow that trend. In Tuolumne County, the rate inched up from 5.4 percent in July to 5.6 percent. In Calaveras County, it climbed from 6.1 percent in July to 6.3 percent in August.

Five of California’s 11 industry sectors added jobs, with private education and health services leading the way with 18,600. The largest losses were in professional and business services, with a loss of 1,800 jobs.