Dog Attack In Calaveras County

Wallace, CA—A dog attacked a Calaveras County homeowner yesterday afternoon, and the victim had to be flown from the scene due to their injuries.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) reports that firefighters responded to the incident in the Wallace Lakes Estates, involving a homeowner and the family dog. It was not disclosed what triggered the dog’s attack, and the victim was not identified. CCF added that prior to their arrival, the family secured the animal.

Once on the scene, firefighters found the patient in the front yard of the home. Additionally, no information was released on the victim’s wounds, which were initially treated by responding medics and then flown to a trauma center in the Central Valley for further treatment.