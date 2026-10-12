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Update: Fire Burning South Of Calaveras County Line On Milton Road

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By Nic Peterson
Update: Fire Burning South Of Calaveras County Line On Milton Road

Update: Fire Burning South Of Calaveras County Line On Milton Road

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Update at 2:11 pm: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped, with some air resources released from the incident. Crews will remain in the area mopping up, which might impact the flow of traffic.

Original story at 1:53 pm: Framington, CA– A fire burning at a moderate rate of spread in grass south of the Calaveras County line has grown to 60 acres. The fire is located near 25400 Milton Road, and due to the proximity to Calaveras, fire resources from Stanislaus and Calaveras are responding to the incident. The fire has been named the Fine Fire. The CHP has been requested to provide traffic control in this area, and the fire is burning in a northerly direction.

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