Calaveras Supervisors To Consider Library Lease And Union Agreements

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will consider a series of items during its meeting Tuesday, October 13th, including a proposed West Point library branch lease, labor agreements, and a presentation on wildfire preparedness. The meeting starts at 9 am at the Government Center in San Andreas.

Supervisors will consider authorizing the board chair to sign a letter supporting Calaveras Unified School District’s proposed Bond Measure A, which is scheduled to appear on the November ballot. The board will also receive a presentation from the Calaveras Fire Safe Council on ongoing wildfire preparedness, prevention, and mitigation efforts, along with community resilience initiatives throughout the county.

Another item would authorize the County Executive Officer, or a designee, to negotiate and execute a lease agreement with Dave Williamson for approximately 900 square feet at 429 Main St. in West Point for a West Point Library branch. The proposed lease would have an initial two-year term, with base rent capped at $22,680. The agreement would include options to extend the lease for up to three additional one-year terms and allow termination with 90 days’ notice. Under the proposal, the West Point Friends of the Library would enter into a separate memorandum of understanding committing the organization to reimburse the county for rent and utilities during the initial two-year lease term, up to $31,000. The item also includes provisions for necessary budget adjustments, which would result in a draw from General Fund contingencies. Approval would require a four-fifths vote of the board.

Supervisors will also consider approving two memorandums of understanding covering the period from Oct. 1, 2026, through Sept. 30, 2027. One agreement is with Service Employees International Union Local 1021, and the other is with the Calaveras County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.

The full agenda for the meeting can be found here.