Open Seats On Tuolumne County Board of Education

Sonora, CA — Due to a lack of interest in open seats on the Tuolumne County Board of Education this election cycle, the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools is accepting applications for Trustee Areas 1, 4, 6 and 7.

There are seven seats on the Board of Trustees, and they are specific to geographic regions.

Click here to view the current board members and the areas the open seats cover (1, 4, 6 and 7).

The application deadline is Friday, October 30, at 4 pm. Interest forms can be submitted via email to swellman@tcsos.us or delivered to the TCSOS office at 175 Fairview Ln.

Candidates selected for consideration should be prepared to interview at the Board meeting on November 2 at 4:00 PM. Individuals appointed will take office on December 14, 2026.

Click here to view the public notices detailing the vacancies.