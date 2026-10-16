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League Play Continues In Local High School Football

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By B.J. Hansen
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Sonora, CA — Sonora and Calaveras football teams are on the road tonight, Bret Harte is at home, and Summerville has a bye.

Sonora High School (4-3) travels to face Hughson (4-2). Hear the game live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Bret Harte (2-4) will be at home facing River Islands (6-1). The game will air live on Star 92.7.

Summerville High School has a bye week and will return to action next Friday for a homecoming matchup against Riverbank. Bears football airs on 93.5 KKBN.

Calaveras High (5-1) will travel today to face Riverbank (2-4).

The radio station streams can also be accessed via the myMotherLode app.

Video of the Sonora and Summerville games airs on myMotherLode.tv.

Click here to view this week’s Wildcat Walkthrough.

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