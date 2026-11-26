Sonora, CA – Hitting the local roadways tomorrow to join family for the Thanksgiving feast, the Gold Country Region Red Cross wants motorists to plan ahead and stay alert and alive.
Noting that Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest times of year for highway travel, with millions taking to the roadways. Red Cross officials offered these five tips before and during your drive:
- Check your vehicle. Make sure your car is in good condition before a long trip, including the tires, brakes, lights, and fluid levels.
- Know the forecast and plan your route. Check weather and road conditions before leaving and along your route. Plan for travel around any storms that may be coming, and share travel plans with a family member or friend.
- Pack emergency supplies. Keep an emergency preparedness kit, supplies, and a first aid kit in your vehicle.
- Drive safely. Always wear your seatbelt, follow the speed limits, and never drive while impaired.
- Stay focused and well-rested. Avoid distractions like cell phones, take breaks during long drives, and switch drivers when possible. If you’re too tired to drive safely, pull over somewhere safe and rest.