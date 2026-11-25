After more than 21 years of public service, Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge Laura Leslie Krieg is retiring from the bench. Judge Krieg was elected on March 3, 2020, took office on January 4, 2021, and was subsequently elected to another term. She is the court’s senior judge and will retire as Presiding Judge on January 10, 2027.

“Losing her experience, work ethic, and dedication to justice will certainly create a void in our Court,” stated Shalom Rosenfelder, Court Executive Officer/Jury Commissioner.

During Krieg’s time on the bench, she served as presiding judge, assistant presiding judge, and juvenile court presiding judge. Her work included leading collaborative courts such as Recovery Court and the Proposition 36 program and establishing a Judge’s Honor Roll program at Juvenile Hall.

Before becoming a judge, Krieg served Tuolumne County as District Attorney from 2015 to 2021, Assistant District Attorney from 2013 to 2015, and Deputy District Attorney from 2005 to 2013. Earlier, she was an associate at Thelen Reid & Priest in San Francisco from 2003 to 2005.

Judge Krieg was born and raised in Sonora. She graduated from Curtis Creek Elementary and Sonora High School. Her family has been in Tuolumne County for six generations.

“It is bittersweet to have her retire, but we are very grateful for her over 21 years of public service to our community. We wish her a happy retirement filled with travel and adventure,” added Rosenfelder.