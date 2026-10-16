Line Inspections Begin In Tuolumne County Ahead Of Power Restoration

Twain Harte, CA — PG&E reports that Tuolumne County customers impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) should have power restored by Friday evening.

After earlier estimating it would be Saturday at noon, the company reports, “Weather has improved, and crews have started patrolling power lines and inspecting equipment for possible damage. Power will be restored as soon as it is safe to do so.

For the customers in Tuolumne County (Tuolumne, Twain Harte, and communities up the Highway 108 corridor), the new estimated restoration time is 7 pm today.

PG&E has not updated its status for the surrounding counties (Mariposa and Calaveras), indicating that inspections have not yet begun there. The estimated restoration time in those two counties remains noon on Saturday.

Tuolumne County has 7,248 customers without power, Calaveras has 10,793, and Mariposa has 1,326.

Approximately 90,000 customers across 29 counties are without electricity as of this morning.

Criticism has been heavy from many in Tuolumne County about the power outages occurring with minimal wind speeds witnessed in the affected areas.

We reported yesterday about concerns raised by District 3 Supervisor Anaiah Kirk, whose district is most heavily impacted.

The Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce has also published a statement to its membership entitled Our Businesses Deserve Better, expressing concerns about the economic impacts of the prolonged outages and no meaningful explanation from PG&E. The group has also put out a business impact survey to document lost revenue, closures, spoiled inventory, additional operating expenses, and other consequences of the shutoff. The survey is open to all businesses in our service area, not just Chamber members. Click here to find a link.