Sonora, CA—Lighting up the holidays in downtown Sonora last night for the lighting ceremony across from the historic Red Church.

Before that, the audience cheered and sang along as carolers belted out holiday songs while smiling children danced. The Sonora Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, which also featured dogs wearing holiday antlers. Adults also got into the holiday spirit, donning Santa hats and lighted necklaces and clapping along to the holiday music.

The countdown began at 6 p.m., and the Red Church was illuminated with bright white lights as the crowd celebrated the start of the holiday season before laughing as it took several attempts to light a decorated tree in front of the church.