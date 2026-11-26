Sonora, CA—More cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving Day than on any other day of the year, according to the Gold Country Region Red Cross.
While sharing the feast and enjoying the holiday, remember that with more people in the kitchen, it is an important time to keep safety in mind. Red Cross officials offered these simple Thanksgiving cooking safety tips:
- Stay in the kitchen while using the stovetop or oven. If you must leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove or oven.
- Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking, and keep things like potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, towels, and curtains away from the stove and other hot appliances.
- Keep kids and pets at least three feet away from cooking areas.
- Have a fire extinguisher nearby. Consider keeping one in the kitchen and make sure you know how to use it.
- Take extra precautions when frying a turkey. Keep outdoor turkey fryers away from your home, garage, and other structures. Place the fryer on a flat, stable surface, and make sure the turkey is completely thawed before cooking.
- IF YOU HAVE A COOKING FIRE, GET OUT! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire. Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number after you leave. If trying to fight the fire, be sure others are getting out, and you have a clear way out. Keep a lid nearby when you’re cooking to smother small fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turning off the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.