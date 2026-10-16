ATCAA Launches New Campaign to Fight Hunger In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) launches a new “Friends of the Food Bank” campaign, a community-wide effort created to build a network of supporters dedicated to ending hunger in Tuolumne County.

Food bank officials are inviting residents and businesses to join the campaign, noting that 13.5 percent of the county’s population is food insecure, according to Feeding America. Furthermore, 40% of those residents earn more than the income threshold required to qualify for SNAP benefits, and many more may not qualify under new federal standards that go into effect on October 1st.

“In the past few years, the number of household food recipients has steadily increased, and federal cuts combined with rising food prices make keeping up with this overwhelming need increasingly difficult. In addition to federal funding cuts, the quantities of food we receive have been cut by about 65 percent,” says ATCAA Food Bank Director Miko Daniels.

For more than fifteen years, the Food Bank has relied on government assistance, which officials say will not be accessible in the foreseeable future. The Food Bank added that it has also relied significantly on the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which supplies staple goods that have been drastically reduced nationwide. The public can become Friends of the Food Bank for $5, helping provide food assistance to families, the elderly, veterans, and children in need. This campaign offers several options to give, volunteer, get monthly updates, and join a growing network of hunger-fighting champions.

“Food insecurity can affect anyone—working families, seniors on fixed incomes, or neighbors facing temporary hardship,” says ATCAA Executive Director Joseph Bors. “Our Food Bank exists to help make sure no one in our community has to choose between food and other necessities.”

Volunteers play a critical role in operating the food bank, and those interested can click here or call the Friends of the Food Bank team at 209-283-4130 with any questions. For food help, call 209-984-3960.

“As Food Bank Director, my goal is to offer nutrition and cooking classes alongside year-round gardening and composting instruction,” states Daniels. “We want to empower residents with resourceful, sustainable skills so they can build self-sufficiency and stretch their household budgets. Together, we can ensure every neighbor in Tuolumne County has access to the food, knowledge, and resources they need to thrive.”

All services are free to eligible households, and anyone experiencing food insecurity is encouraged to reach out. Click here for ATCAA information.