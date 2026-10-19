Trump: October Is National Energy Dominance Month

President Donald Trump issued a Proclamation recognizing the month of October as National Energy Dominance Month.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“America’s abundant energy resources are the backbone of our booming economy and the foundation of our enduring prosperity. During National Energy Dominance Month, we recommit to unleashing the full might of America’s vast natural resources, strengthening our Nation’s energy independence, and ushering in a new era of American energy dominance.

In less than 2 years since returning to office, my Administration has transformed the United States into the most dominant energy superpower in the history of the world. We have reversed the disastrous oil, gas, and vehicle regulations that crippled our industries, burdened consumers, and stifled economic growth, including rescinding the Obama-era Endangerment Finding this past February — a ruling that handed Washington bureaucrats sweeping power to over regulate our vehicles and power plants in the name of climate alarmism. Its repeal stands as the single largest deregulatory action in American history.

We have unleashed millions of acres of Federal land for oil, gas, and coal production, approving over 6,000 drilling permits — more than in any year in over a decade. We have also committed over $1 billion to the revitalization of America’s beautiful, clean coal industry; saved over 100 coal plants; ended the freeze on new natural gas export terminals; secured historic investments in nuclear energy; ended the Green New Scam; and withdrawn from the restrictive international climate agreements crafted by globalist politicians to plunder our wealth and undermine our sovereignty. We are also restoring the reliable, affordable power America needs to lead the world in manufacturing, super intelligence, and advanced technology; cutting the red tape that has delayed critical generation and grid infrastructure; strengthening our electric system; and ensuring that American workers and businesses have the abundant power needed to build, innovate, and compete — without depending on foreign adversaries or unreliable energy schemes.

Last month, my Administration took a historic step in achieving America’s full energy potential by securing the largest oil deal in all of human history. This landmark agreement gives our Nation majority control of more than 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves in Venezuela — vastly increasing America’s oil supply, asserting our unrivaled power in the Western Hemisphere, and securing our energy dominance for the next century and beyond.

While this work is far from finished, our energy industry and hardworking families are reaping the benefits of these tremendous actions. America achieved record domestic oil and gas production along with record levels of liquefied natural gas exports in 2025, and 2026 is on pace to shatter those records once again. Under my leadership, American energy is roaring back to life with new pipelines, export terminals, power plants, and nuclear reactors set to come online across the country, creating thousands of new high-paying jobs for American workers in the years ahead. As President, I will continue fighting to drive down the cost of the energy that fills our tanks and powers our homes, and I will not rest until the full benefits of American prosperity are felt in every home across our land. On March 4, 2026, I arranged for the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, addressing electric power affordability for American households and businesses.

This month, we pledge to continue to chart a bold new course for American energy — harnessing the extraordinary abundance beneath our soil and securing a future of strength, prosperity, and independence. Our Nation’s energy renaissance is only just beginning, and the best is still yet to come.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim October 2026 as National Energy Dominance Month.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.