Pioneer, CA – An Amador County Sheriff’s deputy was honored with an Official Proclamation of Commendation for his heroism and life-saving actions he took this summer.

Deputy Schnetz responded on August 22, 2026, to an emergency call involving an unconscious man who was not breathing at a Pioneer residence. After determining that the man had no pulse, he immediately began CPR. After nearly two minutes, the man suddenly gasped for air, and Deputy Schnetz continued life-saving efforts until medical personnel arrived. The unidentified man was then stabilized and transported for additional treatment.

“Deputy Schnetz’s courage, professionalism, and quick thinking were critical in giving this person a chance at survival. His actions represent the highest traditions of law enforcement,” stated sheriff’s officials.